Out of ammo: Shelves empty as presidential election approaches, says Columbus gun store owner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Gun sales are up nationwide according to an economic study by Brookings and the same is true here locally.

“We have never had our shelves as empty as they are right now. This year, everything. It’s ammo, because we have ammo shortages, you can say that, it’s nationwide as well,” says Co-Owner of Shooters of Columbus, Nicole Bessinger.

Furthermore, Bessinger says first time gun owners and the elderly are among the highest in new gun purchases.

“I can remember specifically an older woman who came in and said she was never in her life going to purchase a gun, and that was the first gun she’s ever touched while buying a gun because she knew she needed to take care of herself,” says Bessinger.

Typically, every year of a presidential election, gun sales trend upwards, but why is this? Assistant Professor of Political Science at Columbus State University, Dr. Jacob Holt, weighs in.

“Probably the big reason is that is you’re potentially going to have a change in who is going to be President, there’s at least a thought on some peoples mind that will lead to a change in gun policy so you’ll have more gun control,” says Holt.

Bessinger adds that this trend is because people are afraid and she also believes it’s far from over.

“My honest opinion personally is that we’ll see a trend grow past the election because I don’t think we’re going to know who wins on election day and I think the longer they drag that out the longer people are going to panic,” says Bessinger.