“Overcomer” in theaters today!

The countdown is over, and the big day is finally here!

The Kendrick Brother’s Movie, “Overcomer” opens in theaters worldwide today.

The film drew a lot of excitement because it was shot here in Columbus.

Earlier this week, News 3’s Greg Loyd spoke with Alex and Stephen Kendrick from New York City.

And in a conversation with them, you’ll find their passion lies well beyond just the artistry of film making.

“Every movie, the Lord has surprised us. We think He is going to do it again,” said Stephen Kendrick.

And if their past success is any indication, “Overcomer,” opening today in theaters across the nation and the globe, will likely overcome expectations.

“The movie will have a broader release than we ever had before. ‘War Room’ came out in just over 1100 theaters. This one will come out in around 1600, a little bit more, theaters,” said Alex Kendrick.

Films and faith, cornerstones of Kendrick Brothers’ productions, mirror the real lives of the siblings who say they place their relationship with God above all else.

“We grew up in a Christian home, and we saw some incredible answers to prayer in our parents lives. And we saw, that when a person gets right with the Lord, and they seek Him, that He rewards that,” Stephen said.

The brother say early response to the film has proven overwhelmingly positive — and they promise an unforgettable experience for audiences.

“And we get to a culmination of a super-inspiring, edge of your seat, point in the movie that we can’t wait for people to see. We hope people relate to the characters,” said Alex.

And while putting together a movie is an artistic craft they enjoy, film making is their ministry.

“And we try to show a lot of love. We talk about reconciliation and forgiveness in most of our films, and so, with all the bad that’s in the world, God is still good. And we want to communicate His goodness in each of our films,” said Stephen.

And they, along with their older brother Shannon who helps them behind the scenes, say this movie ministry is a family bond they feel blessed to share with the public and with each other.

Be sure you see News 3 anchor Phil Scoggins’s in-depth digital exclusive with the Kendrick Brothers, “Faith and Film in the Fountain City.”