COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have confirmed that an overnight accident on I-185 northbound has left one man dead.

According to police, 33-year-old Jack Crabtree was struck by multiple vehicles after running onto the major highway. He was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m. at Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan.

A police vehicle was hit during the incident and all northbound lanes are closed at this time.

The southbound lanes have now been reopened.

Stick with WRBL as this story continues to develop.