Pandemic brings special financial challenges for America’s veterans

WASHINGTON- We know that many Americans are struggling because of the economic downturn– stemming from the coronavirus.

But the crisis brings a unique financial challenge to the U.S. Veterans.

“I think the Veteran population is disproportionately negatively affected by the COVID virus,” said Michael Linnington, CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project.



Linnington says many veterans have vocational trade jobs that can’t be done from home.



“Or they’re hourly employees. Many of them are on fixed incomes that don’t file tax returns,” said Linnington.



Thursday, the organization committed $10 million for wounded veterans who’ve lost their income. Ten thousand families will get a one-time, one thousand dollar check to help cover basic needs.



“Rent payments, pay their utility bill. Buy food for their families. These stories are really poignant and difficult,” said Linnington.



Some veterans worry that even accepting a stimulus check from the government– may increase their overall income– to a level where they no longer qualify for VA benefits. It’s an issue Congress is now taking up.



“We’ve put in legislation to protect them from being disqualified from those programs,” said Democratic Congressman Mark Takano of California.

Takano says stimulus benefits may also complicate many veterans’ tax situations, especially those on disability who don’t typically pay income tax.



“This very special class of veterans really needs the VA and the IRS, and the Treasury department to figure out a solution,” said Takano.



Takano adds the Veterans Affairs Committee will continue to push all relevant agencies, so no veteran loses any benefits.