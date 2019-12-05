Part U.S. 80 Hwy in Crawford shut down due to gas main leak

UPDATE: Officials confirm U.S. Hwy 80 is now open after being closed die to a gas leak.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)–A section of U.S. Hwy 80 has been shut down after a gas main leak.

The leak is in the area of US Hwy 80 in Crawford between Alabama Hwy 169 South and The Lane. That section of the road has been shutdown.

The 8 inch gas main belongs to South East Gas, based out of Dothan.

Officials were waiting for crews to drive in from Dothan to repair the gas main, according to Bob Franklin, Director of the Russell County EMA.

Officials are working with the Russell County School system to detour school buses that travel in that area. Some students may arrive home later than normal due to the detours.