We are definitely starting out warmer than what we were the last couple of mornings with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We will see clouds moving back in today with a light shower possible late this afternoon and evening. Highs across the area will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, we become partly cloudy and Tuesday doesn’t look too bad as we’ll see more sun than clouds tomorrow with any rain staying well north of us. Then heading into Wednesday, the clouds return. In fact, we’ll be mostly cloudy for much of Wednesday, but the sun does try to come out late afternoon. Good news is, the rain does look to hold off until the overnight into Thursday. That’s when the best chances for rain will be, and we could even hear some rumbles of thunder.

As far as rainfall for the next 7 days, anywhere from half an inch to just over an inch, with the best rain amounts expected on Thursday with that front.

The front becomes stationary and moves back northward providing us with isolated rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Monday! Brian