Patriot Challenge Team WRBL Columbus recognized and P.I.E. Stowers received the Gold Medal for 565 miles in one day

“I have your gold medal for the school and a $250.00 check for Stowers to help support the military families at Stowers or PTO funds.” –Tony Mayne, Director of Patriot Challenge



Tony Mayne-Director of Patriot Challenge wanted to recognize the outstanding job Team WRBL Columbus did and for our PIE partner Freddie Stowers Elementary on Post.

Nearly 600 students in one day ran or did an activity for 15 minutes, which equals 1 mile. The expected miles for the inception of Patriot Challenge started 9 years ago with Army Ranger Cory Smith 565 miles in February 2012 in 28 days.

Rangers Lead The Way and GallantFew wanted to get behind Cory and other military veterans returning home. Today’s Patriot Challenge is what we do to foster this effort and Team WRBL Columbus has done just that!



Be part of something big in February of 2022 and GO FOR THE GOLD and help support all branches of our military GallantFew’s -Patriot Challenge and TEAM WRBLColumbus 2022

WRBL, Kinetic Credit Union, DENTAC, and 1-29 are all The P.I.E. partners leading the way for our “Stallions” at Freddie Stowers Elementary.