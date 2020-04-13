PAWS Humane restarts curbside adoptions and veterinary clinic

PAWS Humane is lifting its temporary closure policy effective Monday, April 13, 2020. That word from Director of Marketing, Casey Smith.

Smith says curbside adoptions will resume by appointments. Those interested in adopting a pet, can view available pets and submit an online adoption application, by visiting www.pawshumane.org/adopt. Once an application is submitted, applicants will be contacted by Adoptions staff to schedule curbside appointment. Only adopters with a scheduled appointment are requested to visit Paws Humane Society.

Smith also says curbside appointments will resume at the Veterinary Clinic. To schedule your appointment, please call 706-987-8380 or request your appointment online at www.pawshumane.org/veterinary-clinic.

Those arriving for curbside adoptions or veterinary services will not be allowed inside the facility. More information will be given at curbside for those with appointments.

“This crisis has also changed how many of us work and Paws is adapting to new ways of working and serving the pets and people of Columbus and surrounding communities,” said Tricia Montgomery, Paws Humane Society CEO. “At the same time, we must continue to carry out our lifesaving mission by implementing curbside service at our Veterinary Clinic and Pet Adoptions by curbside appointment only.”

For information about donating to PAWS Humane visit www.pawshumane.org.