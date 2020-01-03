Pay raise for Alabama teachers not a certainty in 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- A pay raise for Alabama teachers could be in jeopardy if test scores and education rankings don’t improve. That’s according to Governor Kay Ivey.

Last year Alabama teachers got a 4% pay raise, and many of them are hoping for another increase this year. But Governor Ivey says it’s time to look at other things than just a pay increase to improve education.

“We are their parents away from their parents, we are with them eight hours a day,” said Delano Muhammad, who teaches high school in Montgomery.

Muhammad teaches 9th and 10th grade history. He says he and his colleagues didn’t go into teaching for the money.

“There’s actually no money in education right now,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad says often times teachers have to buy supplies for their classrooms and help less fortunate students.

“Because of the love for that child and the passion that they have, they are having to take money from their own families to help the students who need it as well,” Muhammad said.

Most pay raises in the state are championed by the governor. We asked her if teachers could see one this year.

The Governor’s office responded with a statement: “Our approach should be more than just spending money. Governor Ivey wants progress and change that will benefit both our students and our teachers.”

It’s not the answer many educators are hoping to hear.

“If you have more money for them, they will bring their talent. If you don’t have the funds to retain them, they will make common scenes decisions and go elsewhere,” Muhammad said.

At the last school board meeting, the governor said the biggest change she would like to make to education is how those school board members are selected.

“I’m on the record for supporting and urging a ‘Yes” vote on amendment one to change the governance of the board to an appointed board,” Governor Kay Ivey said recently.

Ultimately, that pay raise will be left up to lawmakers when they return to Montgomery on February 1.