PCR reminds parents of the ABC’s of safe sleep

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) How your baby sleeps matters! In fact, it can be a matter of life and death.

Each year, babies die because they smother in bed. It’s a terrifying realization. But doctors say the good news is that sleeping deaths are often preventable.

Dr. Rebecca Reamy, Chief of Pediatrics at Piedmont Columbus Regional, says knowing the ABC’s of safe sleeping can make all the difference.

A: Alone (babies need their own sleep space)

B: Back (babies sleep safest on their backs- back is best)

C: Crib (babies need a firm mattress with a tight-fitting bottom sheet with nothing else in the crib)