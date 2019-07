One woman was struck Sunday night by a car on Victory Drive, near Border Drive, and later died from her injuries.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Shani’ya Crapper, 20, was hit by a car Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.

Coroner Bryan says Crapper was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room where she later died from blunt force trauma.

Columbus Police Department Motor Squad is investigating the incident.