Pedestrian struck, 2 patrol cars damaged after man leads US Marshals on chase in Dora

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities have arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants after he led them on a chase, struck a pedestrian and caused damage to two patrol vehicles.

According to Dora Police Chief Jared Hall, US Marshals were chasing the unnamed man around 4 p.m.

During the chase, the man struck a pedestrian. They are being treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two patrol cars were damaged during the chase as well. Details have not yet been released.

The suspect has been taken into custody. The initial outstanding warrants are unknown at this time, according to Dora PD.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

