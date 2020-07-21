Pedestrian’s death under investigation in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)- Phenix City police are investigating an early morning traffic death.

Authorities were notified of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 410 MLK Parkway around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told police that the white male was attempting to cross the highway heading east. When police arrived on scene, they discovered the victim lying in the roadway.

The Phenix City Traffic Homicide Unit is currently on scene investigating the incident. No other injuries are reported at this time.

