15-year-old girl drowns at Oak Mountain State Park

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old girl has drowned at Oak Mountain State Park Monday evening, according to the Pelham Fire Department.

PFD received a call of a person drowning at the park around 6 p.m. The girl was later found around 7:30 p.m.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans confirmed the victim was a 15-year-old girl.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

