Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi delivered the historic announcement Thursday from the speaker’s offices at the Capitol. Trump tweeted that if Democrats are going to impeach him, he wants them to “do it now, fast”‘ so he can get on to Senate trial On Wednesday, Democrats are charging toward a Christmastime vote on removing the 45th president, a situation Pelosi hoped to avoid.

Democrats are probing Trump’s attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment.