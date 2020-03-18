People using humor, music to cope with cornavirus worries

Some people love to laugh–while others find comfort in soothing sounds.

In Arkansas, a couple of florists put their artistic skills to work by making a toilet paper bouquet. They say it’s just to bring a smile to folks weary of hearing about the coronavirus and shortages on items such as toilet paper.

In Spain, the country is on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. One man used his artistic skills in music to try to offer something calming to his neighbors.

It’s all a part of News 3 This Morning’s “Caught on Camera” segment for Wednesday, March 18, 2020.