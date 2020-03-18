People using humor, music to cope with cornavirus worries

Top Stories

by: , CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

Some people love to laugh–while others find comfort in soothing sounds.

In Arkansas, a couple of florists put their artistic skills to work by making a toilet paper bouquet. They say it’s just to bring a smile to folks weary of hearing about the coronavirus and shortages on items such as toilet paper.

In Spain, the country is on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. One man used his artistic skills in music to try to offer something calming to his neighbors.

It’s all a part of News 3 This Morning’s “Caught on Camera” segment for Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories