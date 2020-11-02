Perdue makes second Columbus stop in three days

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- For the second time in three days, Sen. David Perdue made a stop in the Fountain City.

Perdue is in a tight race with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. For Perdue – and all of the candidates for that matter – this is all about getting out the vote.

About two dozen of Perdue’s key West Georgia supporters greeted him for a quick stop at the Columbus airport Monday morning.

Among those were his state campaign co-chairs Jim and Sis Blanchard. Mr. Blanchard is the retired Synovus chairman.

It’s tight and Perdue is urging all Republicans to vote.



“I feel really good about it today. But I’m an outsider. In 2014, the polls had us down 10 points and we won by 8, I think. The people of Georgia are paying attention and I am anxious to see the votes tomorrow night. And I think there is going to be a real strong Republican turnout tomorrow,” said Perdue.



Perdue is crisscrossing the state today, making a total of eight stops. He was leaving Columbus for Albany.

Ossoff was in Columbus on Thursday night for a Democratic rally in the Civic Center parking.

In Georgia’s other Senate race, Republican Kelly Loeffer has a scheduled fly-around stop at the Columbus airport tomorrow afternoon.