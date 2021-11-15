Employee killed in forklift accident at Athens lumberyard

ATHENS, Ala. — A forklift ran over a woman Monday morning at an Athens lumberyard.
The accident occurred at Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation on Highway 127 in Athens around 7 a.m., according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
Monday afternoon, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman had been killed.
Sunbelt Forest Products confirmed the woman killed was an employee.
“We’ve been made aware of a tragic accident at our Athens, AL plant, which we are investigating. The employees in our Athens plant are a close-knit group and we share their sadness at the loss of our colleague.”Sunbelt Forest Products President Ken Dell Donne
