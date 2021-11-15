 

Employee killed in forklift accident at Athens lumberyard

A person was killed in a forklift accident at an Athens lumberyard Monday morning.

ATHENS, Ala. — A forklift ran over a woman Monday morning at an Athens lumberyard.

The accident occurred at Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation on Highway 127 in Athens around 7 a.m., according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

Monday afternoon, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman had been killed.

Sunbelt Forest Products confirmed the woman killed was an employee.

“We’ve been made aware of a tragic accident at our Athens, AL plant, which we are investigating. The employees in our Athens plant are a close-knit group and we share their sadness at the loss of our colleague.”

Sunbelt Forest Products President Ken Dell Donne

This is a developing story, and News 19 will update this story as we learn more.

