Employee killed in forklift accident at Athens lumberyard

ATHENS, Ala. — A forklift ran over a woman Monday morning at an Athens lumberyard.

The accident occurred at Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation on Highway 127 in Athens around 7 a.m., according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

Monday afternoon, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman had been killed.

Sunbelt Forest Products confirmed the woman killed was an employee.

“We’ve been made aware of a tragic accident at our Athens, AL plant, which we are investigating. The employees in our Athens plant are a close-knit group and we share their sadness at the loss of our colleague.” Sunbelt Forest Products President Ken Dell Donne

