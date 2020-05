AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Fire Department has pulled a person from the water at Chewacla State Park.

Fire Officials say they were able to respond to the beach with 3-4 minutes of being called.

The person has been transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is not available at this time.

Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for updates on this developing story.