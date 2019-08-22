Phenix City arrest one suspect in Custom Jewelers armed robbery; second suspect still at large

Phenix City Police have arrested one suspect the armed robbery of Custom Jewelers that happened last Wednesday. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Willie James Calhoun

Police arrested 34-year-old Willie James Calhoun in the crime. Police issued warrants for the arrest of both men were obtained on Monday, August 19th for the charge of 1st-degree robbery. Calhoun was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force on Thursday, August 22. He was taken into custody at his residence, 100 block of Reca Street in Millbrook, Alabama.

The second suspect 40-year-old Quintrell Thomas Martin is still on the loose. He is believed to be in the Birmingham area, under an alias. The two subjects are from the Montgomery, Alabama area.

Quintrell Thomas Martin

Police say on August 14th around 12:30 pm, Custom Jewelers Inc. located in the 3700 block of US HWY 80 in Phenix City, was robbed at gunpoint. Two black males s, Identified as Quintrell Thomas Martin (05/25/79) and Willie James Calhoun (08/31/84) entered the store masked and brandishing firearms. The two subjects were met with resistance from the store owner and the subjects fled the scene on foot.

The investigation started with evidence that was obtained by Phenix City Investigators at the crime scene, several tips from the community, agency assistance from the U.S. Marshall’s service, good cooperation with the victim, and the coordinated efforts of all involved, that led to the identity of the suspects and the arrest of Calhoun.

A preliminary hearing for Calhoun will be set for a later date. If you have any information of the whereabouts of Quintrell Martin please give the Phenix City Police Department a call at (334) 298-0611.