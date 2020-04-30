Phenix City Board of Education partners with CTV Beam to give students free WiFi

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- A partnership between The Phenix City Board of Education, and CTV Beam is providing free WiFi for some families.

News 3 first reported the partnership two weeks ago ahead of today’s installation.

There are now seven school buses in Phenix city apartment complexes that have free WiFi routers on them.

According to Superintendent Randy Wilkes, 94 percent of their students already had internet access, but the other six percent were being left out of learning opportunities while schools are closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The buses have been installed in the Frederick Douglass apartment complex, L.P. Stough, River View and M.L.K junior parkway.

“The buses arrive each morning at 8:00 a.m., and they remain on sight through 3:00 p.m. We take the buses back to the transportation facility at night so the batteries can recharge, and we bring them back the next day. The buses are there Monday through Friday, for the rest of this week, and the following two weeks of school,” said Superintendent Randy Wilkes.

Wilkes tells News 3 that free WiFi will be available for students until the last day of school, which is on May 15.