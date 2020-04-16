Phenix City Doctor uses skype to evaluate patients

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)-Telehealth is what they call it, and this program will allow doctors to see patients in the need of the hour.

Since the coronavirus out break, many folks may have had a hard time trying to see a physician, but one Phenix City doctor is using this skype program to evaluate patients.

Patients who belong to Preferred Medical Group in Phenix City, are now able to connect with Dr. Ritu Chandra, and her staff by phone call and most importantly video chat.

The program allows the doctors to pull your medical history, and talk to you about your current symptoms at the same time all through skype.

Dr. Chandra says that this process has allowed them to continue practicing social distancing.

“Currently we are doing about 50 percent of our visits everyday through telehealth, and it’s huge because if we were not offering the telehealth, a alot of these patients would probably be sitting at home with no access to healthcare,” said Dr. Chandra.

Dr. Chandra tells News 3 that this method has been very productive with her and her patients.