PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Community Schools United with United Way joined faculty members at Phenix City Elementary School on Thursday to welcome back students on their first day.

Pamela Romero, the Director of Community Schools United with United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, said the goal of Community Schools United is to bring the community together for students and the welcome back event was another way to demonstrate that.

“Welcoming them back in with excitement and these smiling faces is really what sets the tone not only for their day but really the entire school year as well,” said Romero.

As students rolled in, they saw welcome back signs, cheering, cartoon characters and pom poms. Many were eager to get their day started as they witnessed all the action.

Dr. Jake Golden, the Principal of Phenix City Elementary School, said Community Schools United has been involved in several events like reading programs and field days at Phenix City Elementary.

“We’re in a time right now where kids are not as motivated as they need to be. Just seeing us excited, seeing us doing everything we need to be doing, we are blessed just to have them around,” said Dr. Golden.

Dr. Golden said Phenix City Elementary serves as a pilot school for Community Schools United in Muscogee County and Russell County and he welcomes any opportunity to celebrate the students.