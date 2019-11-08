Phenix City family finalizes funeral arrangements for son who passed from terminal cancer

The Phenix City family who lost their son to terminal cancer have finalized funeral arrangements.

Korbin Atchley passed away last week after his battle with Anaplastic ependymoma.

On Saturday, there will be a motorcycle ride beginning at Trinity Columbus Church at 11 a.m. Afterward, there will be a fundraiser at 1 a.m. Sponsors include Chik-fil-a and there will be inflatables provided by M&T.

Around 5 p.m., the family will hold the viewing at Vance Brooks Funeral Home for their beloved son until 8 p.m. Korbin’s funeral will be held on Sunday at the same place starting at 5 p.m.