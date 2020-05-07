Phenix City Housing Authority places a moratorium on lease terminations

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- COVID-19 has left many residents jobless, but the Phenix City Housing Authority has found a way to accommodate those who find their rent payment too high during the current pandemic.

Currently, there are 4 public housing complexes in Phenix City.

Starting back in early March, the executive staff of the Housing Authority, which runs and maintains public housing, decided to get out ahead of the pandemic. They put a moratorium on any lease terminations for non-paying residents.

“We are going to continue to take care of our families, and house our families. We always encourage our families no matter what your situation may be, if you have lost your job, or your hours may have been decreased. What ever it may be please give us a call, and we will work with you. We often times say we are in the housing business, we are not in the eviction business,” said Mary Mayrose the Executive Director of the Phenix City Housing Authority.

Mayrose tells News 3 that any residents who are seen dealing with any drug activities in their homes, will then be subjected to termination.