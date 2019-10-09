Phenix City man killed in single-car wreck after running from authorities

A Phenix City man died in a wreck early Wednesday morning after refusing to stop for law enforcement.

Authorities with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say 42-year-old Heath Stafford was killed when his truck left the road and hit a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at Piedmont Medical Center.

Authorities say Stafford was refusing to stop for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department when he crashed.

The crash happened on Lee Road 2024, about five miles west of Phenix City. 

 ALEA State Troopers are still investigating the crash.

