Phenix City officials warn of phone scam

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) – Phenix City officials say beware of a phone scam in our area.

Scammers are dialing local people claiming to work for the city. These criminals request personal information, such as credit card and social security numbers.

The caller ID even indicates the call is from Phenix City. But it’s a scam!

Phenix City says none of its employees would ever call and ask you for personal information on the phone.

If you’ve received a call and gave out some of your personal information, please call police.