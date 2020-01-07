Phenix City police investigating riverwalk shooting that left one dead

Phenix City police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one man dead and put investigators on multiple crime scenes, according to Capt. Darryl Williams.

About 8:20 p.m. police were dispatched to19th Street and 1st Avenue in reference to shots fired, police said,

During that time frame, another call was dispatched in reference to a person at CVS Pharmacy on Summerville Road and Pierce Road, Phenix City, Alabama, that had been shot.

A third call from Piedmont Hospital, Columbus, Georgia, in reference to a male who was brought in to the ER with gunshot wounds that he received in Phenix City, Alabama, was also received.

While investigating the three separate calls, it was discovered that they were related.

Two men exchanged gunfire with each other near the parking lot of the River walk, at the intersection of 19th Street and 1st Avenue.

Both individuals received gunshot wounds and were transported to and treated at Piedmont Hospital in Columbus.

One man was pronounced dead by the ER staff dotor and the other was in stable condition as of last evening. The reason for the shooting has not been determined at this time.

The names of both individuals will be released at a later time pending family notification. This case is still under investigation. If you have details that would assist in this matter please contact the Phenix City Police Department.