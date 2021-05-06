Phenix City School Board meets about teacher who allegedly threw an object at a student

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)– Phenix City Board of Education held a special meeting at the Auxiliary Professional Development Center Thursday evening.

On May 3, a teacher at Central High School allegedly threw an unknown object a student, hitting him in the head. The teacher was suspended with pay following the incident.

The Phenix City Board of Education has looked into the matter, according to officials. In a unanimous vote, the Board has decided the teacher involved in the incident will be dismissed without pay for the remainder of the school year. Additionally, officials say the Board is still investigating the incident, and are actively working to terminate the teacher.

Officials say the teacher did put in a request for resignation in April of 2021, the resignation was approved by the Phenix City Board of Education during it’s meeting in April.

Officials with Phenix City Schools say they are disappointed in this occurrence and will purposefully engage in professional learning opportunities that focus on listening, learning and act strategies given potential contentious matters.