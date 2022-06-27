Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-More than a year’s worth of work will come to fruition this week at the AJ. McClung YMCA in Columbus.

On Wednesday, the center will unveil a new tribute honoring the history of Fountain City.

Philadelphia artist Ernel Martinez is working on four murals–thanks to the help of a team of local students.

Martinez says he hopes to educate the younger generation about their city and its history.

“We’re here to celebrate local stars here of Columbus. We want to make sure that the young people understand their history and to encourage them to achieve and strive to do their best, but also to understand the legacy in which they come from.”

The project will be broken down into four images:

The first depicts A.J. McClung–who served as the first black mayor of Columbus from 19-73.

Also, portrayed are Columbus Natives Ma Rainey, also known as “Mother of Blues,” and Alma Thomas–the first black woman to have a solo art exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.