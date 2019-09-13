Phoebe Sumter looking to keep men “Healthy Head to Toe”

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL)- Phoebe Sumter wants to help local men stay “Healthy Head to Toe.”

The hospital will hold its annual men’s health fair tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Student Success Center on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University.

Dr. Jeremy Joyner will speak on the importance of colon cancer screenings. Dr. Joyner is an Americus native who practices at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center as a bariatric and general surgeon.

Free screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and prostate cancer will be offered. For those who plan to get screened, Phoebe Sumter recommends fasting after midnight to attain the most accurate results.

The health fair is free and open to the public. For more information, please call (229) 931-6812.