ALABAMA (WHNT) – The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will soon be underway. The three-day event is being held at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the first pick.

News 19 put together a list of players from our local colleges to watch for in the NFL Draft.

Alabama

Evan Neal (OT)

FILE – Evan Neal participates in position drills at Alabama’s NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for the second consecutive year. Alabama left tackle Evan Neal or North Carolina State’s Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu seemingly make as much sense for Jacksonville as Michigan standout pass rusher and betting favorite Aidan Hutchinson.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

With the seventh pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Giants selected Alabama left tackle Evan Neal.

According to nfl.com, Neal started in all 13 games as right guard in 2019 as he moved toward an SEC All-Freshman Team pick. He moved to right tackle in 2020, leading the Crimson Tide’s offense all the way to a CFP National Championship.

In his last season, he was voted team captain and earned AP second-team All-American honors.

Jameson Williams (WR)

FILE – Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown against the Miami during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Alabama plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

With the 12th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

According to nfl.com, Williams transferred to Alabama in 2021. He starred that year, grabbing 79 passes, ranking fifth in the FBS with 1,572 receiving yards and tying for third with 15 receiving touchdowns in 15 starts.

He did suffer an ACL tear during the national title game against Georgia.

Christopher Allen (LB)

Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Jalyn Armour-Davis (DB)

former Alabama football player Jalyn Armour-Davis participates in position drills at Alabama’s NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Slade Bolden (WR)

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Christian Harris (LB)

Former Alabama football player Christian Harris participates in position drills at Alabama’s NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Josh Jobe (DB)

Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) defends against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phidarian Mathis (DL)

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

John Metchie III (WR)

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

LaBryan Ray (DL)

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) tries to get around Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Brian Robinson Jr. (RB)

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn

Zakoby McClain (LB)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) tries to tackle him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in Auburn, Ala.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Roger McCreary (CB)

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) lines up for the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Smoke Monday (DS)

Auburn safety Smoke Monday (21) reacts after an overturned targeting call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Owen Pappoe (LB)

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe lines up against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Shaun Shivers (RB)

Auburn running back Shaun Shivers (8) carries the ball against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alabama A&M

Aqeel Glass (QB)