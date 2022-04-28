ALABAMA (WHNT) – The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will soon be underway. The three-day event is being held at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the first pick.
News 19 put together a list of players from our local colleges to watch for in the NFL Draft.
Alabama
Evan Neal (OT)
With the seventh pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Giants selected Alabama left tackle Evan Neal.
According to nfl.com, Neal started in all 13 games as right guard in 2019 as he moved toward an SEC All-Freshman Team pick. He moved to right tackle in 2020, leading the Crimson Tide’s offense all the way to a CFP National Championship.
In his last season, he was voted team captain and earned AP second-team All-American honors.
Jameson Williams (WR)
With the 12th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.
According to nfl.com, Williams transferred to Alabama in 2021. He starred that year, grabbing 79 passes, ranking fifth in the FBS with 1,572 receiving yards and tying for third with 15 receiving touchdowns in 15 starts.
He did suffer an ACL tear during the national title game against Georgia.