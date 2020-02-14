Piedmont Columbus Regional offers youth the chance to explore medical careers

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Piedmont Columbus Regional offers local youth an exciting opportunity—to learn first-hand about health care careers through volunteering.

Molly McVey, Services Coordinator, explains the hospital’s Youth Volunteer Program.

In short, local teens have the chance to spend time inside various areas of the hospital to learn if a medical career is the profession they wish to pursue after high school.

Piedmont is accepting applications now for its next batch of youth volunteers. Teens must be 14 years or older, and the deadline application is March 1. The applications may be mailed or dropped off at the Volunteer Services Office at Piedmont Columbus Regional.