COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- You can help Piedmont Columbus Regional raise money for an NICU transport ambulance.

The hospital is holding its Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon, in partnership with IHeart Media on Thursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13.

Jessie Brown, Children’s Miracle Network Coordinator for Piedmont Crolumbus Regional, visits News 3’s Greg Loyd on “Midday” and explains how you can help make a tremendous difference.