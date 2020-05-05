Piedmont Columbus Regional puts extra safety measures in place as they start to resume in-person visits

Starting this week, Piedmont Columbus Regional will resume in-person visits. To ensure patients and staff members safety, there will be a mobile waiting room put in place at all primary care physicians.

When arriving at your Piedmont physician’s office, patients must follow these new regulations:

Patients will arrive for their appointment and call the office to let them know they have arrived. They will be asked to wait in their vehicles until the exam room is sanitized and provider is ready to see the patient.

The provider’s office will inform the patient when they are ready and patients will be pre-screened for respiratory symptoms at the door before the patient enters.

Patients who do not have a fever but appear to have respiratory issues will be brought to an exam room. It is requested that patients bring their own masks from home to wear in the office. Providers will wear appropriate PPE.

Patients who do have a fever or appear to have respiratory issues will be asked to return to their car. A provider will fully suit up in total PPE coverage and then will go to the patient’s car and conduct the visit for them there at their car.

Patients are also still encouraged to practice social distancing. Piedmont says they are implementing additional safety precautions at all clinics:

Requiring all staff members to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

Required patients to wear face masks/coverings, which they should bring from home.

Limiting the number of people in shared space and enforcing social distancing.

Prohibiting visitors. However, if a family member or caregiver is essential, they must also wear a mask and will be pre-screened.

As Piedmont makes plans to resume in-person visits, they are also expanding their telemedicine services for those who can not leave their homes.

Over the past seven weeks, Piedmont physicians have performed 30,000 telemedicine visits. Right now, they’re performing 2,000 telemedicine visits per day, for patients older or immunocompromised and therefore at higher risk for COVID-19.

To prepare for primary care and other visits, Piedmont has adapted Webex, a video conferencing software, for telemedicine. Anyone with a computer that has a camera can use it.