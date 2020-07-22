Piedmont Columbus Regional’s first OB-GYN in Alabama explains the effects of COVID-19 during pregnancy

Piedmont Columbus Regional just welcomed their first and only OB-GYN practice in Alabama. Dr. Adrienne Crow is a Columbus High School graduate. She just started her practice in Russell County. She says she’s excited to come home and take care of her family during this pandemic.

Dr. Crow says the biggest advice she can give her patients during this COVID-19 pandemic is to wash their hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Dr. Crow says many of her pregnant patients are concerned with how to keep themselves safe along with carrying a child.

She says she tells them like everyone else they should be taking the proper measures to reduce their contact with COVID-19.

“Pregnant women are not at a higher risk of obtaining the virus now once they obtain the virus they can become sicker. They’re at an increased risk of being sicker because they’re two patients and for other reasons, but as far as obtaining the virus the data shows they’re not an increased risk,” Dr. Crow said.

Dr. Crow says things are constantly changing with this new virus, but as of right now COVID-19 does not have an impact on fertility. She says like other medical offices they are taking the necessary steps to not spread COVID-19.

“Our patients are waiting at the parking lot. They’re being prescreened before they come into the office and it’s important for patients to know that though there is a pandemic we still need to take care of you. Especially our pregnant patients,” Dr. Crow said.

Dr. Crow says they are also utilizing telemedicine during this time to see patients.