Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Physician Residency Program makes adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Piedmont Columbus Regional is having to make several changes to their physicians’ residency program due to safety concerns around COVID-19.

12 new physician residents just started the 3-year program last week. Instead of doing lunch lectures everyday.. all of their meetings are now virtual.

Doctor Karla Owen says the pandemic started as their last group of residents were wrapping up. She says they not only had to make changes to how they operate, but they also had to add COVID-19 to their lesson plans as well.

“The treatments are so new and the treatments are you know changing almost monthly with all the new research that’s happening with it. So that was one thing and another thing is I think this class really learned first hand how to roll with the punches,” Dr. Owen said.

Doctor Owen says to celebrate their graduates, there is usually a week of events. But due to COVID-19 they had to cancel many of their plans and only host a dinner.