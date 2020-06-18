Pilot dies in crash of crop duster plane in Alabama

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) – News outlets report a plane crash in Alabama has killed a pilot. WKRG-TV reports Eddie Gideon died when his crop duster plane went down into a private property near his home in Atmore Tuesday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed to WALA-TV the damaged plane was located in a wooded area.

Earlier in the day, Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson told WKRG-TV deputies were having trouble getting to the scene of the crash because of its location.

The sheriff said Gideon was “a very very good man in the community.”

