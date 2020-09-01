Plan discussed for phased-in return to in person learning for MCSD students

The Muscogee County Schools superintendent is leaving the option of choosing between virtual learning or in-school instruction up to parents, depending on the grade level.

In tonight’s called school board meeting, Dr. David Lewis unveiled a phase-in plan.

Starting September 14th, parents of children in grades Pre-K to 2nd, 6th and 9th can still choose between the two options. Grades 3 to 5, 7 and 8 and 10, through 12 will remain in virtual learning. Specialized education will fall under the choice model.

The phase-in plan is based on analysis from the medical community.

“One of the things that has changed is that we have noticed there’s been a decrease in the number of cases of positivity rates for the last few weeks that’s gone from like 10 percent positivity down to about 5 percent. There’s a specific report that comes out every Monday that’s supposed to be really easy for the public to look at, ” said Dr. Beverley Townsend of the Columbus Department of Public Health.

Dr. Townsend admits there’s been a decrease in testing in our area.

Starting the week of September 21st, all grade levels will be under the choice model.

Parents have until Noon ON September 4th to change their declaration for instruction.