Planned Parenthood turns down federal funding

WASHINGTON – (CBS)- Planned Parenthood is refusing millions of dollars in federal funding – because it comes with strings attached.

Now experts warn other, smaller clinics could follow Planned Parenthood’s lead, leaving millions of low-income women without care.

Planned Parenthood said it had no choice but to withdraw from a federal family planning program.

That’s after a new Trump Administration rule prohibiting fund recipients from referring patients for abortions.

“The impact will mean that people may choose to forgo care, they may choose to delay their care until this resolved and that’s what’s unacceptable,” Alexis McGill Johnson, Acting President & CEO, Planned Parenthood.

The Title Ten program distributes some $260 million in grants every year to clinics subsidizing birth control and family planning services for an estimated four million women nationwide.

Planned Parenthood said it has served about 40% of those patients. The Department of Health and Human Services said grantees who opt out are quote “abandoning their obligations to serve their patients under the program.”

Anti-abortion activists say planned parenthood is making a political choice.

“This is less about women’s health and advocating for women in need and it’s more about advocating for more abortion,” said Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life.

“There are some clinics that may be completely dependent upon Title X, and their doors will close,” said Sara Rosenbaum, Professor at George Washington University.

Planned Parenthood said it will continue to fight this in federal appeals court and try to make up the monetary difference elsewhere.