“Playing through the pandemic, basketball is brotherhood” Hawks win in double OT

Columbus Ga-Local teams competed for a chance to cut down the nets after tonight’s Men’s basketball championships at J.P. Thayer YMCA. Bob has the latest updates on the final score..,

Tonight’s championship game tipped off at 7 p.m.

This year’s YMCA league consisted of 12 teams and approximately 150 players

This year’s theme was “Playing through the Pandemic, Basketball is a Brotherhood.”

Tonight’s Hawks won 68-63 in double Overtime. A couple of shoutouts tonight goes to Courtlyn Holt from Columbus State University and is a Theater major and First Baptist intern who sang the National Anthem to kick off the championship game.

According to YMCA’s Senior Executive Branch Director, Scott Balkcum the league prepares new players to build on their basketball resumes. This sometimes allows our guys to go semi-pro and even can land themselves in an overseas league.