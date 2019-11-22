Poarch Band of Creek Indians receive opposition in plan for Alabama gaming

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) As the Poarch Band of Creek Indians make their case for exclusive gaming in Alabama, another group is pushing for the state to reject the plan.

Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye and former Senator Gerald Dial are calling the plan a “quid pro quo.”

The Poarch Creek Indians say their plan could bring in $1 billion dollars within the first year for the state of Alabama.

The group to stop the plan is called the Poarch Creek Accountability Now.

“We got such a great state,” said Dye. “We don’t need anybody monopolizing anything.”

“This not a good deal for the people,” said Dial. “We need to tell the Indians that Alabama is not for sale.”