 

Police: 2 gunshot victims, 1 believed to be suspect, in shooting at Social Security building in Norfolk, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk, Virginia, say there are two gunshot victims — one of whom is believed to be a suspect — in a shooting at a Social Security Administration building on Lake Herbert Drive Monday.

Police did not specify the extent of the two people’s injuries.

Norfolk police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon saying officers were investigating a shooting at 5850 Lake Herbert Drive. That building houses a local U.S. Social Security Administration office, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration website.

The call came in reporting the shooting around 4 p.m.

WAVY’s Chopper 10 responded to the area and saw at least 20 police cars — including unmarked vehicles — on the entrance road and numerous officers around the building. Fire trucks and at least one ambulance were also at the scene. The glass front doors of the building were shattered.

Around 5:15 p.m., a Norfolk Bomb Squad truck also arrived at the building.

Police said at 6:15 p.m. that Norfolk officers and “federal agencies” were continuing to investigate the shooting. Norfolk police didn’t specify which federal agencies were involved.

