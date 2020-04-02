Police: Alabama student fatally shot, 2nd teen in custody

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama said a high school student has been fatally shot and a classmate is in custody.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said 18-year-old Trent Thomas Parkerson was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Trussville police Det. Ben Short said a 17-year-old was taken into custody. His name was not immediately released.

Police said the two knew each other and were both students at Hewitt-Trussville High School. Police said the shooting took place at one of their homes but didn’t immediately disclose which one.

Authorities did not release any further details about the shooting. Police said charges are pending. Parkerson was a varsity wrestler and a defensive end on the football team.