Police: Alleged dispute over money led to death of Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Columbus police detectives testified in Recorder’s Court on Thursday that an alleged dispute over money led to a double-shooting that killed one man and injured a second, who now stands accused of murder.

27-year-old Trey Campbell appeared in court this morning. Campbell faces a murder charge in the death of Shovawn Baker on Feb. 9.

Police said witnesses told them the events leading to the deadly encounter actually started back in the fall. Campbell told police three unknown men attacked him in November 2019, allegedly because he owed Baker $2,000 for construction work.

Police said Campbell told them he could not prove Baker was involved, but believed him to be responsible for that attack.

Police say it led to both Campbell and Baker shooting each other earlier this month. Baker died from being shot in the chest. Campbell was shot in the side.

Campbell underwent surgery and police arrested him upon his release from the hospital on February 17.

Police testified that hours before Baker was shot, Campbell sent text messages to witnesses saying he was out for retaliation. However, Campbell’s attorney, Stacey Jackson, says his client never indicated he was out to hurt Baker.

The evening of the shooting, police say Baker and Campbell shot each other inside a home on Rice Street. Police say they did not recover the weapons, but did find shell casings at the scene.

Campbell was denied bond and his case is bound over to Superior Court.

