Columbus police are seeking help from the public to solve a homicide in the 900 block of 23rd Street two weeks ago.

Albert Ford, 34, was shot multiple times on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 23 at the Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Joseph H. Bridges at joebridges@columbusga.org or call him at (706)225-4260.

Ford was shot in the Rose Hill area east of Hamilton Road.