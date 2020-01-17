Police believe suspect in Alabama woman’s murder could be hiding in Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (CNN)- Authorities have named a suspect connected to the death of Alabama woman Paighton Houston.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Frederick Hampton.

He is a registered sex offender and has been charged with abuse of a corpse.

Houston was last seen leaving a Birmingham bar on December 20.

Her body was found in a shallow grave two weeks later.

Authorities say they believe she and Hampton were together and that she died on December 21.

Police are looking for Hampton and say he may have fled to Georgia.