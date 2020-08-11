Police body camera video of George Floyd’s arrest released to public

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Police camera video of Minneapolis officers arresting George Floyd has been released to the public and is now available for publication.

The footage became available Monday after a Hennepin County judge ordered it released. News organizations including The Associated Press had already viewed and written about the footage, and also pressed for the right to publish it.

The video comes from the body cameras of former Officers Thomas Lane and J. Kueng. The footage shows Floyd pleading with the officers as they struggle to place him in a squad car in the minutes before his death on May 25.

Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

