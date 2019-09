COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department was called to St. Francis Hospital after a shooting victim was brought into the hospital.

The shooting happened before 10:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, according to CPD. An address for the shooting is not currently available.

CPD officials say the victim was in good enough condition Monday night to meet with police at the hospital and give an account of the shooting. Officials have not released a description of the shooting suspect.