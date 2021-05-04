Police, Fire EMS on JR Allen bridge going into Phenix City

Police on scene at JR Allen bridge heading into Phenix City

UPDATE (12:52 p.m.): Authorities have cleared the scene on the J.R. Allen bridge. All lanes are now operational.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police and Fire and EMS are on the J.R. Allen bridge heading into Phenix City.

One west-bound lane is currently blocked.

