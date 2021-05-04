 

Police, Fire EMS on JR Allen bridge going into Phenix City

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Police on scene at JR Allen bridge heading into Phenix City

Police on scene at JR Allen bridge heading into Phenix City

UPDATE (12:52 p.m.): Authorities have cleared the scene on the J.R. Allen bridge. All lanes are now operational.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police and Fire and EMS are on the J.R. Allen bridge heading into Phenix City.

One west-bound lane is currently blocked.

WRBL News 3 will update this story on air and online as more details become available.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 65°
Scattered Strong Storms
Scattered Strong Storms 48% 86° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 80° 55°

Thursday

78° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 78° 55°

Friday

75° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 75° 51°

Saturday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 81° 58°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 87° 67°

Monday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
84°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
41%
79°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
44%
78°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
78°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
78°

76°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
76°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

71°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
71°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

70°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
70°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
69°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
67°

66°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
66°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
67°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
66°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
68°

70°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
70°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
69°

70°

11 AM
Rain
69%
70°

72°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
72°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

75°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories